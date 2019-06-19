Anthony P. Caruso Anthony P. Caruso, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Tony was born in Weehawkin, New Jersey. Originally from Washington Twp, New Jersey. He attended St. Mary's of the Plains, Kansas and received his Master's Degrees from New Mexican Highlands University and Seton Hall. He served as teacher and supervisor of Instruction K-12, and vice principal and principal of Palisades Park Jr.-Sr. High School, where he also coached baseball and football. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his sister, Gloria Callea; three daughters and three grandchildren, Amber Woerner, Elizabeth Egan, April Leddy and son Scott Rauch, McKenzie Woerner, Sydney Woerner, and Kendall Mary Leddy. Services will be at St. Gregory the Great in Bluffton. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with the funeral mass beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave. Kansas City, KS 66103.

