Anton J. Wichmann, Jr. Anton J. Wichmann, 93, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, April 29 in his home surrounded by his loving daughter and daughter-in-law. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Anton Joseph and Carla Derleth Wichmann. He was a graduate of Butler University and earned a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He was a veteran of World War II and received two bronze Battle Stars. He was a farmer and a professor at Gateway Technical College. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. Anton is survived by daughter Carmen Goersch of Sussex, WI; daughter Christina Kjaer of Racine, WI; son Anton Wichmann, Jr and spouse Christina Arcila of Dallas, TX; daughter Clara Price and spouse Mel of Valley View, TX; son Matthew and spouse Barbara of WI; daughter Mary Cooper and spouse Bruce of Marysville, OH; son Eric and spouse Kristy of Sun Prairie, WI; and daughter Cathleen and spouse Mary (Kaye) Hoerig of Hilton Head Island; seventeen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris; son Andrew; Sisters Mary Campbell, Trudy Armbruster and Jean McGeorge and son-in-laws Nick Caswell-Goersch and Chris Kjaer. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at IslandFuneralHome.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 4, 2019