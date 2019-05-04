Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton Wichmann Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anton J. Wichmann, Jr. Anton J. Wichmann, 93, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, April 29 in his home surrounded by his loving daughter and daughter-in-law. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Anton Joseph and Carla Derleth Wichmann. He was a graduate of Butler University and earned a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He was a veteran of World War II and received two bronze Battle Stars. He was a farmer and a professor at Gateway Technical College. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. Anton is survived by daughter Carmen Goersch of Sussex, WI; daughter Christina Kjaer of Racine, WI; son Anton Wichmann, Jr and spouse Christina Arcila of Dallas, TX; daughter Clara Price and spouse Mel of Valley View, TX; son Matthew and spouse Barbara of WI; daughter Mary Cooper and spouse Bruce of Marysville, OH; son Eric and spouse Kristy of Sun Prairie, WI; and daughter Cathleen and spouse Mary (Kaye) Hoerig of Hilton Head Island; seventeen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris; son Andrew; Sisters Mary Campbell, Trudy Armbruster and Jean McGeorge and son-in-laws Nick Caswell-Goersch and Chris Kjaer. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at

