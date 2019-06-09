Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 124 S. Memorial Ave Walterboro , SC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Arden Eliot Lommen Arden Eliot Lommen, of Walterboro, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019 after fighting a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Arden had a deep connection with God, his wife, his family and the world in which he relished being a part of for 85 years. Born on the family farmstead near Hatton, North Dakota on March 5, 1934. His parents were Don and Marie Lommen. Arden spent most of his early years in Hatton and Fordville, North Dakota before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he graduated from Southwest High School in 1952. Upon graduation he attended the University if Minnesota where he meet the love of his life, Mary Larson. Mary and Arden were married on June 30, 1956. Before graduation, Arden was drafted into the United States Army where he was rated as a marksmen. Arden served in West Germany. Upon release from the Army, Arden finished his Degree in Education. Arden obtained his Masters Degree from St. Cloud State with an emphasis in Special Education. Arden's teaching career spanned 33 years and he taught in school districts in Minnesota, Michigan and South Carolina. Arden loved to play card games, trivia games and most of all, chess. Faithfully attending Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Walterboro for 45 years, Arden was a member of the church choir. Arden supported The American Red Cross via donation and helping to advertise blood drives. Strongly believing in education, Arden was an avid reader and encouraged everyone to learn as much as possible. Arden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary of Walterboro; daughter, Kim Perri (Alex) of Bluffton, SC; and sons, Chris (Debbie) of Alpharetta, GA, Greg (Scott) of Las Vegas, NV, Peter (Jessica) of Liberty Township, OH and Jamie (Georgette) of Grayson, GA. Aden is also survived by his sister, Carol of Las Vegas. Arden's love of life was only surpassed by the love he had for his 16 grandchildren. Arden was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marie and his eldest daughter, Debbie Seabrook. Arden's unique outlook on life will be sorely missed by all that knew or encountered him throughout his life. Never meeting or knowing a stranger, Arden enticed people to meet and talk with him via his world famous propeller hat. A celebration of Arden's life will be on June 22, 2019, 2:00PM at First Baptist Church 124 S. Memorial Ave. Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. In lieu of flowers, the "Arden Lommen Educational Fund" has been established to help staff pursue education advancement at the Benton House of Bluffton where he was loved and cared for by this amazing organization. Donations may be mailed to 8 Hampton Lake Drive Bluffton, SC 29910 or you may donate to Good Shepard Lutheran Church "Wallace Fund." 106 May Street Walterboro, SC 29488.

Arden Eliot Lommen Arden Eliot Lommen, of Walterboro, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019 after fighting a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Arden had a deep connection with God, his wife, his family and the world in which he relished being a part of for 85 years. Born on the family farmstead near Hatton, North Dakota on March 5, 1934. His parents were Don and Marie Lommen. Arden spent most of his early years in Hatton and Fordville, North Dakota before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he graduated from Southwest High School in 1952. Upon graduation he attended the University if Minnesota where he meet the love of his life, Mary Larson. Mary and Arden were married on June 30, 1956. Before graduation, Arden was drafted into the United States Army where he was rated as a marksmen. Arden served in West Germany. Upon release from the Army, Arden finished his Degree in Education. Arden obtained his Masters Degree from St. Cloud State with an emphasis in Special Education. Arden's teaching career spanned 33 years and he taught in school districts in Minnesota, Michigan and South Carolina. Arden loved to play card games, trivia games and most of all, chess. Faithfully attending Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Walterboro for 45 years, Arden was a member of the church choir. Arden supported The American Red Cross via donation and helping to advertise blood drives. Strongly believing in education, Arden was an avid reader and encouraged everyone to learn as much as possible. Arden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary of Walterboro; daughter, Kim Perri (Alex) of Bluffton, SC; and sons, Chris (Debbie) of Alpharetta, GA, Greg (Scott) of Las Vegas, NV, Peter (Jessica) of Liberty Township, OH and Jamie (Georgette) of Grayson, GA. Aden is also survived by his sister, Carol of Las Vegas. Arden's love of life was only surpassed by the love he had for his 16 grandchildren. Arden was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marie and his eldest daughter, Debbie Seabrook. Arden's unique outlook on life will be sorely missed by all that knew or encountered him throughout his life. Never meeting or knowing a stranger, Arden enticed people to meet and talk with him via his world famous propeller hat. A celebration of Arden's life will be on June 22, 2019, 2:00PM at First Baptist Church 124 S. Memorial Ave. Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. In lieu of flowers, the "Arden Lommen Educational Fund" has been established to help staff pursue education advancement at the Benton House of Bluffton where he was loved and cared for by this amazing organization. Donations may be mailed to 8 Hampton Lake Drive Bluffton, SC 29910 or you may donate to Good Shepard Lutheran Church "Wallace Fund." 106 May Street Walterboro, SC 29488. Published in The Island Packet on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close