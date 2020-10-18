Arlene GuarinoAugust 24, 1932 - October 12, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Arlene Joan Guarino, born August 24, 1932, in Schenectady, New York, to Lottie Victoria Wojcicki, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 12, 2020, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.After graduating from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam, New York, Arlene was employed as an administrative assistant at Bigelow Sanford, also in Amsterdam.On April 26, 1953, Arlene married the love of her life, Vincent Guarino, and was a supportive wife as he established Greno Industries, in Scotia, New York, in 1961.An active member of The Junior Century Club in Amsterdam, Arlene loved life. She was an avid golfer, tennis player, and bowler, and was happy traveling, dancing, and dining out with family and friends. Many were blessed by her caring, kindness, patience, and positive attitude. Arlene was always first to offer help when needed and touched the lives of devoted family, friends and neighbors in Greenville, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; and Hilton Head. Her home was open to all and the coffee pot was always abundantly full. "Marmie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the affectionate name replaced "Arlene" for many in her close circle.In 1995, Arlene and Vincent became residents of Hilton Head, residing in Sea Pines Plantation. She loved Harbour Town and the beauty of Sea Pines, as well as her home on the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Fort Johnson, New York, where she spent summers, reuniting with family and friends.Arlene is survived by her husband, Vincent, of 67 years; daughters Karen (Rob) Golden, Saratoga Springs; New York; Eileen Guarino, Saratoga Springs; and Karla Leonard, Hilton Head. She also had five grandchildren, including Kristy (Keith) Urgo, State College, Pennsylvania; Jessica Golden, Hilton Head; and James, Cordina, and Delany Leonard, Hilton Head; as well as great-grandchildren Ty, Cody, Samantha, and Sydney Urgo. Surviving nieces and nephews include Michele (Ted) Hassold, Toni (Joarg) Masell, Nicole (Shay) Houser, all in Greenville; and Rob (Colleen) and Shawn Guarino of Saratoga Springs. Cousins who survive Arlene include Douglas and Jake Jasinske, Joan Lavey, and Cindi Balestra. She was predeceased by her son James Paul.The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Whitley for her kindness and care, and to Hospice for the special care and attention provided to Arlene. Katie, you are angel on earth.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. A memorial mass and burial will be held in spring 2021 in Amsterdam.Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd., Suite 1, Ridgeland, SC 29936; or Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, 210 W. Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA 16801.