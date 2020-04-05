Arlene Marie Coron Arlene Marie (Cook-Malloch) Coron passed on to Glory, March 31st at her residence in Beaufort SC. Arlene was born on July 12, 1930. She was the daughter of Carl and Florence Cook. She attended school in Eastport, Me. She worked almost all her adult life ending her career as the administrator of a dental office in Portland Me. Arlene was a Christian and attended Grace Baptist Church in Me. New Testament Baptist Church in Fl. and Community Bible Church in Beaufort, SC. She was preceded by her husband Edgar Coron and daughter Valerie Sullivan. She was survived by her son Dennis and wife Elaine Malloch, and daughters and son-in-law's Beverly and Chris Swan, Karen and Ron Kirkpatrick. At this time (Covid 19) no services are planned in lieu of services we are asking all to read John chapter 14, Her favorite chapter which she had memorized. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

