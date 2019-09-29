Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene V. Emma (Babcia) Arlene V. Emma (Babcia), age 79, of Hilton Head, SC, entered into enteral rest with the lord on Sept. 18, 2019 after her life long struggle with heart disease. Arlene was born in Utica, NY on Oct. 9,1939 to Walter and Helen Zysk. After graduating from Utica Free Academy, Arlene went to become an Insurance Broker and Agent till 1999. Then went to work at Rome City Hall till 2002. Arlene then retired to Hilton Head Island. Arlene met James V. Emma in the summer of 1964 and they wed in Sept. 1965. Arlene enjoyed reading her bible and learning about the lord, Jesus Christ. She had a great love for animals and was very much involved in her church. Arlene enjoyed music and reading. Most of all, enjoyed her children and all her family. Predeceased by her father, Walter Zysk, Mother, Helen (Pula) Zysk, sister, Gladys (Jane) Zysk and husband, James V. Emma. Survived by her daughter and son in law, Christine and Joseph Spado Jr, son and daughter in law, Robert and Loret Skinner, and daughter and son in law, Jacqueline Emma and William Spink. Four grandsons, Joseph Spado III, Matthew and Ani Spado, Richard and Sherri Palmer and James and Ashton Roberts and seven great grandchildren, Matteo, Liana, and Estela Spado, Noah and Evie Palmer, Sophia Johnston and Sila Roberts. Services will be held at St. Luke Church, 50 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island, SC on Oct. 1, 2019 at 2pm. There will be a burial service in Rome NY on October 12, 2019 at 11am at the Rome Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or your local Autism association. www,keithfuneral.com.

