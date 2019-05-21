Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Rosen. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold Rosen Arnold Rosen, age 86 passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to the late David and Leah Rosen. He grew up in Sea Gate (the first gated community in New York); the gate was erected in 1898. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Marylyn Staines, his son Paul (Suzy) of Wilmington, DE; and two grandsons, Gus and Cyrus. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated in 1950. Arnold enlisted in the Air Force and completed basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, NY and was sent to Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS for radio operator school. He was shipped off to Korea and served there during the war attached to the 75th Air Depot Wing in Chinhae, Korea, and the 543rd Ammo Supply Squadron in Ulsan, Korea. Arnold was discharged in 1954 and enrolled at Ohio State University under the GI Bill. He graduated in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration and accepted a job in Shillitos Department Store in Cincinnati. He returned to New York in 1957 where he became a teacher in the New York City public schools teaching typing and business subjects while obtaining an MS degree in Business Education from Hunter College. Arnold then accepted a teaching position at Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY. This was at the beginning of an information evolution and he was excited to bring these changes into his classes; he taught there for the next 29 years. Arnold has presented seminars and was a well-known speaker and consultant in office automation, education, and training. He conducted on-site PC training for Fortune 500 corporations. Prior to his retirement, he helped set up new courses, taught word processing and desktop publishing at Nassau Community College, Molloy College, C.W. Post, Queens College, Queensborough Community College, and numerous continuing education high school programs. Arnold served as president of the Association of Information Systems Professionals (AISP) and International Word Processing Association (IWP), a 16,000-member professional association. He is the author of numerous journal articles on office automation and computer systems and has written 20 college textbooks. He retired in 1995 from Nassau College as a Professor Emeritus. Arnold and Marylyn moved to Sun City, SC in 2004; the urge to teach still flickered and so he volunteered to teach some courses in the Computer Club. When he joined the Sun City Vets Association he began contributing a few articles about his experience in the service. Those memories were captured in a previous book he wrote, Sea Gate Remembered a book that chronicled his childhood years growing up in a special place and a special time. Arnold interviewed these childhood friends in their homes to capture their fascinating oral histories. Arnold interviewed Sun City veterans and included their profile in a book, Keeping Memories Alive: Our Aging Veterans Tell Their Story. Sadly our aging World War II vets are dying and that's what prompted him to write this book to allow these veterans to tell their stories. When they are gone, so also will be our opportunities to know them and perhaps more importantly to honor them. The stories and profiles of our contributing vets are a small but priceless measure of their life. These stories may be their greatest triumphs, their biggest regret, what they love, who they love, and who they are. If we fail to capture them in a way that they can be given away or passed on, they lose their value. Worse, they'll probably forget them and no one will ever know. Arnold approached every day with a sense of optimism. He was well loved and loved well. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. Burial will follow the service at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arnold Rosen Arnold Rosen, age 86 passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to the late David and Leah Rosen. He grew up in Sea Gate (the first gated community in New York); the gate was erected in 1898. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Marylyn Staines, his son Paul (Suzy) of Wilmington, DE; and two grandsons, Gus and Cyrus. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated in 1950. Arnold enlisted in the Air Force and completed basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, NY and was sent to Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS for radio operator school. He was shipped off to Korea and served there during the war attached to the 75th Air Depot Wing in Chinhae, Korea, and the 543rd Ammo Supply Squadron in Ulsan, Korea. Arnold was discharged in 1954 and enrolled at Ohio State University under the GI Bill. He graduated in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration and accepted a job in Shillitos Department Store in Cincinnati. He returned to New York in 1957 where he became a teacher in the New York City public schools teaching typing and business subjects while obtaining an MS degree in Business Education from Hunter College. Arnold then accepted a teaching position at Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY. This was at the beginning of an information evolution and he was excited to bring these changes into his classes; he taught there for the next 29 years. Arnold has presented seminars and was a well-known speaker and consultant in office automation, education, and training. He conducted on-site PC training for Fortune 500 corporations. Prior to his retirement, he helped set up new courses, taught word processing and desktop publishing at Nassau Community College, Molloy College, C.W. Post, Queens College, Queensborough Community College, and numerous continuing education high school programs. Arnold served as president of the Association of Information Systems Professionals (AISP) and International Word Processing Association (IWP), a 16,000-member professional association. He is the author of numerous journal articles on office automation and computer systems and has written 20 college textbooks. He retired in 1995 from Nassau College as a Professor Emeritus. Arnold and Marylyn moved to Sun City, SC in 2004; the urge to teach still flickered and so he volunteered to teach some courses in the Computer Club. When he joined the Sun City Vets Association he began contributing a few articles about his experience in the service. Those memories were captured in a previous book he wrote, Sea Gate Remembered a book that chronicled his childhood years growing up in a special place and a special time. Arnold interviewed these childhood friends in their homes to capture their fascinating oral histories. Arnold interviewed Sun City veterans and included their profile in a book, Keeping Memories Alive: Our Aging Veterans Tell Their Story. Sadly our aging World War II vets are dying and that's what prompted him to write this book to allow these veterans to tell their stories. When they are gone, so also will be our opportunities to know them and perhaps more importantly to honor them. The stories and profiles of our contributing vets are a small but priceless measure of their life. These stories may be their greatest triumphs, their biggest regret, what they love, who they love, and who they are. If we fail to capture them in a way that they can be given away or passed on, they lose their value. Worse, they'll probably forget them and no one will ever know. Arnold approached every day with a sense of optimism. He was well loved and loved well. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. Burial will follow the service at Beaufort National Cemetery. Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close