Arthur James Benoit MSgt USMC, Retired, Arthur James Benoit, 69 of Beaufort, husband of Sharon (Palmer) Benoit, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Arthur was born on May 15, 1951 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Earl Joseph and Ann (Burke) Benoit. After graduating high school, Arthur joined the United States Marine Corps where he served his Country honorably for 23 years. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he served as Chief of Security at Hilton Head Plantation in Hilton Head. Survivors include: his wife: Sharon Benoit; three children: Melissa, Chris, and Amanda; and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to the American Diabetes Association
