Arthur Marsh Niner Jr. Arthur Marsh Niner, Jr. , 83, died August 30, 2019 from complications due to a fall. Marsh was born September 14, 1935 in Washington, DC, the son of Arthur M. and Viola Weller Niner. In 1996, he with his artist wife Uschi (nee Ursula Hinsch) , whom he had met in Baghdad and married in Jerusalem, moved in retirement from Bethesda, MD to Hilton Head Island where they lived at Long Cove Club. A graduate of Amherst College, with the junior year at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland), he received an MA in International Affairs from George Washington University and a Diploma in National Security Studies from a year at The National War College in Washington. After service in the Air Force, Marsh spent most of the next thirty years abroad. In seven of nine posts in the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, he was the Central Intelligence Agency Chief of Station. On retiring from the CIA, he established a consulting company, Greymen International, with clients in both the government and private sectors. In 1991, Marsh and Uschi began spending summers in France where they bought an abandoned, 200 year-old barn in the Burgundy countryside. This became a base for hosting annual "en plein air" painting trips they organized for artists coming from the Low Country and elsewhere. In addition to Uschi, his wife of 56 years, he is survived by two daughters, Bettina Niner Kehoe of Bloomington, IN and Regina Niner Conley of Boston, MA, and five grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are private.

