Arthur "Art" Tollefson Arthur "Art" Tollefson, 78, died July 24, 2020, at his home on Callawassie Island, South Carolina. Many remember Art as world class pianist and Steinway Artist, others as professor, artist teacher, Chairman or Dean of university music schools across the country. Faculty members appreciate Art's support in furthering their careers. Enduring friends remember cherished times together at Stanford's overseas campuses. Worldwide, those in the field of Music Education know Art as chair of an ethics committee, president of a national college music society and accreditor of dozens of university music programs. Colleagues around the globe worked with him through an international society for music education. All knew Art to be a man committed to quality without sacrifice of decency, focused without losing sight of the big picture and selflessly dedicated to the future of music in the world. Whether premiering a work in New York, collaborating with other musicians in chamber music performance or playing a concerto with orchestra, Art demonstrated the reward of hard work, earning Bachelor's, Master's and Doctorate degrees while maintaining a vigorous performance schedule. He was determined that students willing to work as hard as he did to achieve the highest standard deserve the opportunity. Art's wife Brenda and son Brian remain inspired by his work ethic, vision and energy in life. The family explored the world together, embracing the many aspects of its wonders. Stratford to Oberammergau, Wrigley to the Olympics, Australian koalas to Sargasso loggerheads are all woven into the rich tapestry of their life. Not surprisingly, Dean Tollefson requested that his University of North Carolina at Greensboro retirement honor, after 17 years as Dean, be a fund established to support music student travel to regional or national competitions and/or conferences. Donations may be made payable to UNCG, designated in memory of Arthur Tollefson "for the Arthur R. Tollefson Student Travel Fund " and sent to UNCG Advancement Services, PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



