Ashley Benton Ashley Benton Years, 33, wife of Christopher William Years of Dallas, GA, mother of Luna Kim Years, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at Praise Assembly of God with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ashley was born on August 25, 1985 in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of Tony and Gail Benton. Ashley and Chris both graduated from EJ King High School in Sasebo, Japan. She graduated from Charleston Southern with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, was a proud stay at home mom and was a very loving wife to her husband Chris, who she loved with all her heart. Surviving in addition to her parents, are Luna's twin sister, Spencer Shirley Years; twin, daughter and son, Nolie and Michael Years; her maternal grandmother, Ava Nell Ott. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

