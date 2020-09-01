Audrey G Dunn Audrey Garrison Dunn (88), of Hilton Head Island, and widow of Robert Henry Dunn, died at her home August 28, 2020. Audrey, the beloved wife of Bob for 67 years is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Wilhelm (Don), Audrey Geoffroy (Dan) and preceded in death by her son Robert H. Dunn, Jr. (Nancy). Audrey was a proud grandmother to eight; Brendan and Sean Brulon, Robert III and Kelly Dunn, and Nicole, Daniel, Alanna, and Garrison Geoffroy. Audrey was a dedicated Army wife and mother keeping her family in high spirits during two family separating wars and through eighteen military relocations. She was a gifted artist winning the Virginia governor's 1965 annual award for her death mask oil painting of 'War No More'. Later, Audrey, found her true knack as a successful retailer, at Bloomingdale's in McLean, Virginia where she was rapidly promoted to the executive level. Family and friends affectionately called her Madame Blum Blum. In retirement, Audrey and Bob enjoyed the pleasures from Fripp Island to Hilton Head for 37 years and developed many meaningful friendships. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewater Hospice, 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910. The family would especially like to thank Loving Arms Health Nursing for all the support and care of mother at home. Funeral arrangements by Keith Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store