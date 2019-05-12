Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey P. Richards. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road Wall , NJ 07719 (732)-449-6900 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey P. Richards 1/2/27 - 5/2/19 Audrey Passailaigue Rich- ards, 92, formerly of North Caldwell, NJ and Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Thursday, May 2nd in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Audrey was born and raised in New York, NY. She worked as an Executive Assistant on Wall Street and in the recently constructed Empire State building before moving to North Caldwell to raise her family. For many years, she was the Director of Social Services at Hartwyk West Nursing Home in Cedar Grove where she worked closely with Admissions. Audrey served for six years on the Board of Trustees of Montclair Hospice. She was active on various committees at Essex Fells Country Club where she also enjoyed golf, tennis and bowling. She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Church in North Caldwell. Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, James E. Richards, in 2016. Audrey and Jim met on VJ day upon his return from WWII. She was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas Passailaigue and a sister, Patricia Sutton and survived by sister, Dolores Eckert. Audrey is also survived by her 3 loving children Kevin Richards of Oviedo, FL, Randall Richards (Kim) of Middletown, NJ, Pamela Richards Kern (Thomas) of Summit, NJ and 8 cherished grandchildren. She also leaves 3 great-grand-daughters. A private interment beside her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements,

Audrey P. Richards 1/2/27 - 5/2/19 Audrey Passailaigue Rich- ards, 92, formerly of North Caldwell, NJ and Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Thursday, May 2nd in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Audrey was born and raised in New York, NY. She worked as an Executive Assistant on Wall Street and in the recently constructed Empire State building before moving to North Caldwell to raise her family. For many years, she was the Director of Social Services at Hartwyk West Nursing Home in Cedar Grove where she worked closely with Admissions. Audrey served for six years on the Board of Trustees of Montclair Hospice. She was active on various committees at Essex Fells Country Club where she also enjoyed golf, tennis and bowling. She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Church in North Caldwell. Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, James E. Richards, in 2016. Audrey and Jim met on VJ day upon his return from WWII. She was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas Passailaigue and a sister, Patricia Sutton and survived by sister, Dolores Eckert. Audrey is also survived by her 3 loving children Kevin Richards of Oviedo, FL, Randall Richards (Kim) of Middletown, NJ, Pamela Richards Kern (Thomas) of Summit, NJ and 8 cherished grandchildren. She also leaves 3 great-grand-daughters. A private interment beside her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close