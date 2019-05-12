Audrey P. Richards 1/2/27 - 5/2/19 Audrey Passailaigue Rich- ards, 92, formerly of North Caldwell, NJ and Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Thursday, May 2nd in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Audrey was born and raised in New York, NY. She worked as an Executive Assistant on Wall Street and in the recently constructed Empire State building before moving to North Caldwell to raise her family. For many years, she was the Director of Social Services at Hartwyk West Nursing Home in Cedar Grove where she worked closely with Admissions. Audrey served for six years on the Board of Trustees of Montclair Hospice. She was active on various committees at Essex Fells Country Club where she also enjoyed golf, tennis and bowling. She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Church in North Caldwell. Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, James E. Richards, in 2016. Audrey and Jim met on VJ day upon his return from WWII. She was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas Passailaigue and a sister, Patricia Sutton and survived by sister, Dolores Eckert. Audrey is also survived by her 3 loving children Kevin Richards of Oviedo, FL, Randall Richards (Kim) of Middletown, NJ, Pamela Richards Kern (Thomas) of Summit, NJ and 8 cherished grandchildren. She also leaves 3 great-grand-daughters. A private interment beside her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 12, 2019