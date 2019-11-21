Barbara A. Hall On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Barbara A. Hall born February 18, 1935 passed away peacefully at home. Barbara was the contented and loving wife of Donald F. Hall for 61 years. He died February 7, 2016 and hopefully will be waiting for her to love again. God created for them three offspring: John R. Hall and wife Sandrina of Poughkeepsie, NY, Charles N. Hall and wife Patti Murphy of Hilton Head Island, SC and Dr. Cynthia Hall of Tifton, GA along with two grandchildren- Jordan Hall of Hollywood, CA and Emma Hall of Poughkeepsie, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Burial will be in Poughkeepsie, NY. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 21, 2019