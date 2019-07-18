Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Bobbi" Aimar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Bobbi" Dale Aimar Barbara "Bobbi" Dale Aimar, 71, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Washington Aimar, Jr. and the late Pearle Blocker Aimar. Bobbi was a founding member of First Scots Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. She was the manager of CAPA's Closet. Bobbi enjoyed gardening, local seafood, and spending time with her dog Niko, whom she dearly loved and took to work with her every day. Surviving are one daughter, Charmian Hankins Hedrick and her husband, Mitch, of Hilton Head Island; one sister, Cynthia Ann Aimar of Beaufort; two brothers, William "Bill" W. Aimar III and his wife, Dottie, of Mount Pleasant and Allen B. Aimar and his wife, Deborah, of Chapin; nieces and nephews, Betts Bishop and her husband, Neill, Elizabeth Karabin and her husband, Kevin, Grace Aimar, Allen Aimar, Jr. and his wife, Amber, Adam Aimar, Tina Archer and her husband, Todd, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous cousins. The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning at The Parish Church of St. Helena conducted by Pastor Alex Mark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. After the burial, the family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Cromer - 162 Spanish Point Drive in Beaufort. Remembrances: Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) - Post Office Box 531, Beaufort, South Carolina 29901-0531 or First Scots Presbyterian Church of Beaufort - Post Office Box 1774, Beaufort, South Carolina 29901-1774. Please share your thoughts about Barbara and her life at

Barbara "Bobbi" Dale Aimar Barbara "Bobbi" Dale Aimar, 71, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Washington Aimar, Jr. and the late Pearle Blocker Aimar. Bobbi was a founding member of First Scots Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. She was the manager of CAPA's Closet. Bobbi enjoyed gardening, local seafood, and spending time with her dog Niko, whom she dearly loved and took to work with her every day. Surviving are one daughter, Charmian Hankins Hedrick and her husband, Mitch, of Hilton Head Island; one sister, Cynthia Ann Aimar of Beaufort; two brothers, William "Bill" W. Aimar III and his wife, Dottie, of Mount Pleasant and Allen B. Aimar and his wife, Deborah, of Chapin; nieces and nephews, Betts Bishop and her husband, Neill, Elizabeth Karabin and her husband, Kevin, Grace Aimar, Allen Aimar, Jr. and his wife, Amber, Adam Aimar, Tina Archer and her husband, Todd, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous cousins. The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning at The Parish Church of St. Helena conducted by Pastor Alex Mark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. After the burial, the family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Cromer - 162 Spanish Point Drive in Beaufort. Remembrances: Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) - Post Office Box 531, Beaufort, South Carolina 29901-0531 or First Scots Presbyterian Church of Beaufort - Post Office Box 1774, Beaufort, South Carolina 29901-1774. Please share your thoughts about Barbara and her life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com . Copeland Funeral Service of Beaufort is assisting the family. Published in The Island Packet on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close