Barbara DeWitt Mrs. Barbara Stanley Youmans DeWitt, known by many as "Taffy", age 49, of Hilton Head, entered into rest Sunday, March 1, 2020, from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident in Beaufort County. Born July 20, 1970, in Hampton, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Dorothy Rosanell DeLoach Tagliavia and the late Franklin Eugene Stanley. She was an employee of Evicore of Bluffton. She was a proud maiden of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club. She possessed a love for the beach and her family, and she will always be remembered as the best mom in the world. Surviving in addition to her mother of Varnville are: her husband, Mr. Patrick Michael "Shady" DeWitt; a son, Dennis "D.J." Youmans of Bluffton; four step-children, Josh DeWitt (Kelly) of Michigan, Jordan DeWitt of Michigan, Corey DeWitt (Jeri) who is stationed in North Carolina, and Shyanne DeWitt of Michigan; six step grandchildren, Riley, Reagan, Hunter, Jackson, Brantley, and Piper; a sister, Charlotte Elizabeth Brunson (Dennis) of Varnville; niece, Kayla Bradley (Ben); nephew, Travis Brunson (Abbi); and great niece Amaye Bradley. Funeral services will be conducted 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Varnville. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony Saturday beginning at 11 o'clock that morning at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 18, 2020