Barbara Downey Barbara Alice Downey, 83, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Services will be held Monday at 12 noon at Anderson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. She was employed for 35 years with the State of S.C. Parole and Probation Department. Barbara was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church, and a member of Amvet's Lady Auxiliary for many years. She was a very strong independent and determined lady and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Marsh and Dorothy Hibbert. She is survived by her children; Charles Cunningham of Austin, TX, Ronald Downey and daughter-in-law Troy Downey of Camden, SC, Kenneth Downey of Beaufort, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, a very special niece, Yvonne Hibbert of Merritt Island, Florida. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

