Barbara Elizabeth Baird Barbara Elizabeth Baird, 86, of Moss Creek, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois to Swedish parents, Olof ("Ted") and Taletta ("Tetta") Olson on November 10, 1932. Barbara spent many of her early years in Sweden and learned English as a second language upon returning to the US. For the next forty years, Barbara lived on the West Coast, specifically in the Willamette Valley area of Oregon and then Southern California. An avid golfer, snow skier, gardener, bridge player and friend to all, Barbara was adventurous and fun loving. She enthusiastically relocated the family to Connecticut when her husband Bob was promoted and transferred by the Stanley Works. Upon retirement, Bob and Barbara discovered the wonderful community of Moss Creek where she called home for the last twenty years. She is survived by her husband Robert ("Bob") Baird of 54 years and her daughters Chele Wilkins and husband Steve, Stephanie Baird and her partner Sarah McKenna, grandsons Jason Bell and wife Melissa, Jeffrey and Zachary Wilkins and two great grandchildren, Jameson and Alana Bell. Barbara was predeceased by daughter, Shane Renee, in 1956 and her parents. A celebration of her life will be held at Moss Creek at a later date. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

