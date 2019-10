Barbara F Bryan Barbara F. Bryan, 90, of Hilton Head Island died September 24, 2019 at her residence. Barbara (wife of the late Willard C. Bryan) is survived by her 3 children, Michael and his wife Kinley of Hilton Head Island, Mary Pat and her husband Timothy Spillane of St. Louis, MO and John of Cleveland, OH. She was a devoted grandmother to 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 9:45 am on Saturday, October 12 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to First Tee of the Lowcountry, PO Box 23334, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925 ( www.thefirstteelowcountry.org ) The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com