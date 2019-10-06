Barbara F Bryan Barbara F. Bryan, 90, of Hilton Head Island died September 24, 2019 at her residence. Barbara (wife of the late Willard C. Bryan) is survived by her 3 children, Michael and his wife Kinley of Hilton Head Island, Mary Pat and her husband Timothy Spillane of St. Louis, MO and John of Cleveland, OH. She was a devoted grandmother to 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 9:45 am on Saturday, October 12 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to First Tee of the Lowcountry, PO Box 23334, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925 (www.thefirstteelowcountry.org) The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 6, 2019