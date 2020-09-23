1/1
Barbara Jean Robinson Moore
Barbara Jean Robinson Moore Beaufort, Barbara Jean Robinson Moore, age 76, a loving wife and mother died in the early morning hours on August 28, 2020. Barbara Jean was born in Barnardsville, NC on April 17, 1944 and grew up in Leicester, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Webb and Luna Griffin Robinson and three brothers, Edward, Gerald and Junior Robinson. Barbara graduated from Erwin High School and Cecil's Business College in 1962 and successfully pursued a career in business administration for 20 years. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, David G. Moore; three sons, Rick Moore, Shon Moore and his wife, Rebecca, and Ira Moore; one brother, Bill Robinson; and one grandson, Shane Moore. A private family service will be held on September 25, 2020 at Wells Funeral Home Candler. The care of Mrs. Moore has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 23, 2020.
