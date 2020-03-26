Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Scammell Carr Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Smith Barbara Jean Scammell Carr Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 16, 2020. She was 76 years old. Barbara was born on February 15, 1944 in Bethel, VT to the late Forrestine and John Stanley Scammell. She lived on a farm in Bethel, VT until moving to Montpelier, VT where she spent most of her childhood. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962 and followed her passion to earn a Nursing degree from Vermont College in 1964 leading to her career as a nurse in Boston, MA. On January 18, 1969 she married Stephen Carr of Barre, VT at Bethany Church in Montpelier. Stephen served our great country during the Vietnam War as a Captain in the Army after graduating from Norwich Military University and was killed in action on August 26, 1970. Barbara always cherished her memories of Stephen and was very proud of being a Gold Star wife. During her nursing career in Boston, MA she met and married Dr. Thomas Smith on December 1, 1973 in Framingham, MA. They raised two sons, Damon and Colin in Hingham MA, and after divorcing in 1995, Barbara settled in Norwell, MA. She loved New England, but fell in love with Sun City Hilton Head when looking for a place to enjoy the next chapter of her life. She loved her life in South Carolina, where she played tennis, kept a beautiful home, and enjoyed her many friends. She joined The Church of the Palms United Methodist Church and volunteered in a variety of community outreach programs, benefiting local youth. Barbara was an avid skier, tennis player, and loving Grandmother. Her family was the most important thing in Barbara's life and she will be fondly remembered for making her trips up to see her grandchildren in VA and NJ, along with scheduling special trips to Disney World, Vermont and to Washington D.C. to see the Cherry Blossom trees. Her grandchildren will always cherish the family memories she created by traveling to be involved in their lives. Barbara was predeceased by her Mother Forrestine, her Father John Stanley, her brother Bob Shanks, and her husband Stephen. She is survived by her sister Elaine Hudson and brother-in-law Dave, her son Damon and his wife Denise, her son Colin and his wife Megan, 6 grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 virus and required social distancing, a memorial service and interment will be held in Vermont at a future date along with a remembrance at the Church of the Palms. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to The National Vietnam War Museum at

