Barbara Jean Taylor
Barbara Jean "Ruby" Taylor Early Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, Barbara Jean "Ruby" Taylor was called home to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Barbara was born in Warsaw, Saint Helena Island, South Carolina on May 7, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late James Josephus Taylor and Annie Mae McCloud Taylor, one sister Martha Brown and one brother Melvin Taylor. She leaves to cherish in her memories six brothers; Marvin Taylor of Beaufort, SC, James C. Taylor of Hackensack, NJ, Stanley (Ingrid) Taylor of Columbus, GA, Joe Anthony (Rose)Taylor of Olympia, WA, Lamont Reggie Taylor of Charlotte, NC, and Ervin (Ruby) McCloud of Bloomfield, NJ; four sisters; Janell Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Maxine Taylor of Quantico, VA, Carolyn P. Middlebrooks of Savannah, GA, and Barbara Jean Singleton of Norcross, GA; one sister-in-law, Sylvia R. Taylor of Dale, SC, several nephews, nieces. and many relatives whom she loved dearly. The Family Celebration of her Life Service will be held Thursday, September 3, at 11:00 a.m. on Warsaw Island Cemetery Saint Helena Island, South Carolina off Major Road. Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chisholm Galloway Home For Funerals - BEAUFORT
808 Bladen Street
BEAUFORT, SC 29902
(843) 524-6634
