Barbara Libener Kirk Barbara Libener Kirk passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in an anthracite coal mining town of Hazelton, PA on April 30, 1940 to Otto J. Libener, MD and Eleanor Riillo Libener. After primary education, she attended Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, PA culminating in many awards and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design in June, 1962. In her junior and senior year she met her husband, Walter C. Kirk, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA on the 14th Street Beach of Ocean City, NJ. They became engaged at Christmas and married on March 3, 1962 with Barbara finishing college, and Walter finishing basic training at Fort Dix, NJ. The Army sent them south to Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. They remained living in the south for over 50 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Beverly Kirk. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Walter C. Kirk, III (Eloise Kirk) and David Brian Kirk; three grandchildren, Weston C. Kirk of Atlanta, GA, Miles C. Kirk of St. Louis, MO, and Lauren Kemp (Deke Kemp) of Houston, TX; a brother, Otto D. Libener and his wife Rita of Allentown, PA also survive. After 10 years of staying home as a wife and mother, Barbara got a job selling display advertising for all five papers of the Ridgewood News in NJ. She also worked in the contract furniture industry as the first woman in Providence, RI at State Office Supply. Walter's job brought them to Atlanta, GA where she joined Dekalb Office Equipment, becoming Office Environments. Over the next 20 years Barbara furnished projects for Coca-Cola World Headquarters, Coca-Cola Enterprises World Headquarters, and the Southeast Territory of Bellsouth Mobile Cellular which went on to become AT&T. In 1996 Barbara was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and treated by Georgia Cancer of Atlanta, The University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences, and Dr. Gary Thomas of Hilton Head, SC. Her life was extended for twenty-three years by three stem cell transplants and excellent health care. We wish to thank them all. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. A private graveside will be held at Six Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

