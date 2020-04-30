Barbara R. White died peacefully on March 29th, 2020 after a 1.5 year battle with ALS in Jacksonville, FL. She was 87. She was married for 50 years before her husband passed in 2014. She was from New Jersey, daughter of a farmer and home maker, and had one sister, Patricia who currently resides in NJ. She is also survived by her daughter, Alison of Jacksonville, FL, her son James II, his wife Tina and 2 Grandsons, Aidan and Gavin of Lawrenceville, NJ. Barbara had a wonderful life of traveling, raising her children, and helping her husband with his successful business. She had a love for her Family, Golf, Happy Hour and Pinot Grigio. She and her husband lived in NJ, FL, MD and lived their last years together in SC, where they made many memories with good friends. She will be missed. There will be a service at Beaufort National Cemetery sometime in the fall.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 30, 2020