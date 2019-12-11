Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara W. Elow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Barbara (Bobbie) W. Elow Bobbie Elow was born Barbara Helene Weiser on November 15, 1931 to Nan Esterman Weiser and Irving L. Weiser in Forest Hills, NY. She attended Mount Holyoke college for three years and completed her Bachelor of Arts at Adelphi University after her marriage to David Elow on June 29, 1952. The Elows celebrated 67 years of marriage. Barbara and David began their married life in Bayside, NY, moving to New Rochelle, NY in 1957. Barbara served as president for the PTA at the local elementary school and for the PTA of the religious school at Beth El Synagogue Center. In 1972, the Elows moved to Owosso, MI. The height of Bobbie's involvement in the Owosso community was her 10 years as a member of the City council and her terms as president of the Owosso Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In 1998, Bobbie and David moved permanently to Hilton Head, SC, where Bobbie volunteered in a number of community activities and enjoyed playing bridge. They were members of Congregation Beth Yam. Barbara was the sister of Sherman and Norman Weiser, both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by three daughters, Ellen Elow-Mintz (Daniel Mintz) of Rockville, MD, Jane Getschman (Robert) of DeWitt, MI and Carol Louise Elow of Flint, MI. She was also the proud grandmother of Lindsey (Ryan) Davis, Jason (Kait) Fish, Miriam Mintz, Tamar Mintz and Hannah Getschman. She was the loving great-grandmother to Travis and Logan Davis and Collins and Winnie Fish. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to National Jewish Health-Denver (a specialty hospital for pulmonary and immune diseases), 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206. Services will be held at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Rabbi Michael Zimmerman will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow the service. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

