Or Copy this URL to Share

Barney Henry Winn, Sr. Barney Henry Winn, Sr. former owner of Winn's Body Shop in Burton, died September 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 3 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton with burial in the Ginn Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will begin at 2 PM at the Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store