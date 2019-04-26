Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney Kenneth Clegg Sr.. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barney Kenneth Clegg, Sr. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Barney Kenneth Clegg, Sr. loving and devoted husband and father of 3 children passed away at the age of 76. Ken was born on July 10, 1942 in Columbia, S.C. to Ervine and Jettie Lee Clegg. He graduated from Brooklyn Cayce High School and attended the University of South Carolina. After a successful sales career, he moved to Hilton Head to start one of many thriving businesses. Over the last 35 years, Ken was a major contributor to the growth of the lowcountry through residential and commercial lighting, landscaping and masonry construction. His fingerprints are on many businesses and residences throughout the area. He had a passion for golf and Gamecock football. Ken was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind, generous and compassionate spirit. Ken was preceded in death by his son, Barney, his mother, father and sister, Joann Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita, his daughter, Susan Bridges (Allen), his son, Jeff (Christine), his grandchildren, Justin and Courtney, his sister Patricia Davis, his brother, Ricky and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 at 3:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are greatly accepted or remembrances may be made to the Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936.

