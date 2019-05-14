Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry B. Bannister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Col Barry B. Bannister Lt. Col Barry B. Bannister, US Army Retired, passed away on May 8, 2019. Colonel Bannister had been a resident of Hilton Head Island since 1981. Born in Bridgeport CT, he was the son of the late Paul Lincoln Bannister and Helen I. Stevens Bannister. He was a graduate of Fort Knox High School, Fort Knox, Kentucky and the University of Nebraska, Omaha. His service included duty as a parachutist at Fort Bragg, NC, as a Battalion Commander in Vietnam, and as a General Staff Officer in the Pentagon. Overseas service included three years in Germany, two years in Thailand, and two years in Vietnam. His military decorations included the Legion of Merit, three awards of the Bronze Star Medal, three awards of the Air Medal, three awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Army General Staff Badge. His survivors include his wife, Ann S. Bannister of Hilton Head Island, sons Mark K. Brown of Alliance, OH, Barry Jr. of Baltimore, MD; daughter Anne B. Livingston of Nashville, TN; 2 stepdaughters Lindsay A. Fox of Newport Beach, CA, Robin A. Smith, Esq. of Portland, OR and brother Brian M. Bannister of West Hartford, CT The Memorial service and Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country,P.O.Box3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

