Benjamin Williams Benjamin F. Williams, 82, USMC, Ret. and former Beaufort County Deputy Sheriff, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cynthia (Cyndi); four sons, Benny F. Williams and his wife Doris, Raymond Williams, Gary Dee Williams and his wife Kelly and Richard Williams. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Benjamin was preceded in death by his sons Bobby and Robin Williams and his granddaughter Robin Williams. A private graveside service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps Honors. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2019