Bennie Ralph Ferguson Bennie Ralph Ferguson passed away at his home on St. Helena Island on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Allendale County on September 7, 1928, he was the son of the late William Henry and Annie Mae Grubbs Ferguson. Ralph was proceeded in death by his wife, Laura DeLoach Ferguson; brothers, W.F. Ferguson, Jr., Robbie, Adrian and Jack and sisters, Mary Frances Ferguson and Ogreta Thomas. Surviving are his daughters, Joyce Dobbs (Thomas) of Indianapolis, Sue Ann Rigg of Lady's Island and Bonnie Pulaski (Doug) of St. Helena Island; his brother, Samuel Wade Ferguson (Julia) of Hampton, S.C., and his sister, Lillian Ellison of Burlington, N.C.; three grandsons, Stephen Rigg (Jessica), Bennie Pulaski (Ashley) and Joshua Pulaski (Niki); and seven great grandchildren. Ralph worked tirelessly to raise his family and retired from the Beaufort Jasper and Water Sewer Authority on March 29, 1990. He enjoyed life and everyone he ever met. He loved fishing, anything to do with the river, working in his yard and his music, but most of all his family and the sea islands he lived on. Private services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

