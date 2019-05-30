Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernhardt C. Fritzke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernhardt C. Fritzke, 90, husband of the late Audrey Elmer Fritzke, passed away Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Born in Tonawanda, New York, he was the son of the late Bernhardt O. Fritzke and Emma Hendsbee Fritzke. He is survived by his six children from his first marriage to Catherine Nowak; Bernhardt, Jeffrey, Diane, Richard, Daniel and Jay; and three stepchildren; Steven and Richard Delia and Donna Delia D’Amico; seventeen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. Bernhardt was predeceased by his brother, Gerald. Bernhardt was an engineer in building and construction management. He built homes in Western New York in the 50s and 60s. He moved on to medical buildings, an oil refinery, the New York State Albany South Mall Capital Museum as well as numerous office buildings in Cincinnati, Indianapolis and California. In 1997 he and wife, Audrey, moved to Hilton Head Island where he worked on land development until 2008. Bernhardt was a member of the Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928 where a memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

