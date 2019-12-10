Beryl Strong Delli Bovi Beryl Strong Delli Bovi, 87, passed away on December 1st, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport Connecticut and lived most of her life in Trumbull Connecticut. She was happily married to Robert J. Delli Bovi for 40 years until his death in 1997. She was an office manager and bookkeeper for a printing company owned by the couple, until their retirement to Hilton Head SC. She was an avid reader, traveler and visited her children and grandchildren as often as possible. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her sense of humor and light hearted nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Delli Bovi (1997) and her son Kirk J. Delli Bovi (1996). She leaves behind a son, Robert E. Delli Bovi, five grandsons and two great granddaughters. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, of Savannah, GA is in charge of arrangements.

