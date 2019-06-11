Beth Levy Kennedy Beth Levy Kennedy, of Beaufort, passed away on January 28, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1924 to Bertha Lipsitz and Esau Levy in Beaufort, SC. She is survived by son William J. Kennedy III (Anne) and daughter Marcia K. Parker (Steve), two grandsons, four great grandchildren and brother Merrill Levy of Savannah. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Kennedy, three sisters and one brother. She was a member of the Parish Church of St. Helena where she served as the President of the Episcopal Church Women and worked diligently on the annual Tour of Homes and Plantations and Christmas Bazaar. She is remembered for her love of sewing, unique Lowcountry cooking and sharing both with others. She is also known for her infamous Mouse House and the fabulous Church Mice. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery at 10:00 am. Memorials may be given to Friends of Caroline Hospice 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

