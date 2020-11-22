Betsy Mosteller

November 16, 1948 - October 23, 2020

Hilton Head, South Carolina - Betsy Rebecca Mosteller of Hilton Head Island passed away unexpectedly on October 23 after suffering a heart attack at her home.

Betsy Mosteller was born November 16, 1948 to David Calvin and Susie Chaffin Mosteller. She attended Hickory High School, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Chapel Hill, class of 1971. In December 1971 she married Jim Hornstein, a fellow UNC student. Jim went on to Yale Law School and Betsy became administrative assistant to the Director of the Yale Student Health Services.

Afterward they moved to Los Angeles where Betsy earned a master's degree in Library Science at the University of Southern California and subsequently worked as a law librarian until the birth of her daughter, Katherine Susanne, always known as Katie, October 19, 1979. Betsy recalled Katie's birth as the happiest day of her life. When Betsy returned to work, it was as a paralegal. After her divorce, she and her daughter moved back south to Hilton Head Island. She continued paralegal work until she became town clerk for the Island.

Nine years ago Betsy became critically ill with the rare autoimmune disease of Guillain-Barre. She fought bravely and determinedly to recover. Her second husband, Mark Freedman, took remarkable care of her, enabling a return to a quality of life that would not have been possible otherwise.

Betsy is survived by her husband Mark of Hilton Head Island, daughter Katie Hornstein and her husband Viktor Witkowski of Norwich, VT; her sisters, Susanne Rolland of Brevard, NC and Nancy Love of Hilton Head Island, SC; nephew and nieces, David Love (Kathy), Katherine Love Sherwen of Kampala, Uganda, and Samantha Love Kaufman (Rob), four great nieces and nephews, one aunt, Geneva Mosteller of Winston-Salem, and numerous cousins.

A memorial celebration of Betsy's life will take place on Hilton Head as soon as it is safe to gather in person, hopefully in the summer of 2021.





