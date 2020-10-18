Bettie Jean Youmans

October 5, 1933 - October 13, 2020

St. Helena Island, South Carolina - Bettie Jean Youmans, loving mother and grandmother, passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 87 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at 11AM at Anderson Funeral Home with services at 12 noon in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Bettie was born Thursday, October 5, 1933 in Blackshear, Georgia to Elmer and Janie Youmans. She was one of ten children. Bettie moved to Beaufort, SC in December 1941 with her family. As a self-taught bookkeeper, she worked at Kinghorn Building Supply for many years. She then began to sew and repair dolls, which she enjoyed very much. Along with needle work, Bettie also enjoyed baking and cooking. She is well known for her delicious homemade lemonade. She also wrote her own memoir of her life memories. The book is titled Memories. Bettie was also devoted to church and loved to read the Bible. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She was also a member of the United Daughters of The Confederacy.

Bettie was preceded in death by her father, Elmer, her mother, Janie, her brothers and sisters, Willie, Newton, Bennie Louis Kirkland, Ola Mae Moore, Robert Stanley (Parnell),Hardy Franklin, Mary Elaine, and Sherrial Gail Klein. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Lanie) Sutcliffe (Terry), and her brother Langford Latrell. Also by her grandchildren Terry Lee Sutcliffe II (Dee Dee) and Patrick Shawn Sutcliffe (Tonya). And by her great grandchildren Terry (Hunter) Lee Sutcliffe III (Bailey), Haley Kelly Sutcliffe, Austin Elliott Sutcliffe, and Patrick Shawn Sutcliffe, Jr. And lastly by her great-great grandson, Mason Lee Sutcliffe.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crescent Hospice for their loving care and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Crescent Hospice, 56 Persimmon St. Ste. D, Bluffton, SC 29910 or Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 12 Lupo Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





