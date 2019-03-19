Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Fowlkes. View Sign

Betty Fowlkes Betty Fowlkes died Friday, March 15th 2019, in the presence of family love. Born June 19th, 1926, Betty grew up in Turtle Creek, PA. She gave up an academic scholarship to continue a career in modeling in Pittsburg & New York. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Trout, and after moving around the country for his work finally settled in Schenectady, NY where her husband specialized in the safeguarding of nuclear vessels. Betty and Tom had 5 children: Deborah Morris, Carol Ruppert, Thomas Trout, Leslie Smith and Deidre Dunne. The demands and stress of that job more than likely contributed to Tom's early death in 1973. Betty's career evolved in the early 60's when she became director of a psychiatric day hospital for people who were not ill enough for confinement or acute enough to need in-patient care. With her ability to attract and train the best volunteers, this became a model of care for many hospitals in the area. She retired from her job at the hospital in 1974 just as the NY State Mental Health System was evolving. Years later in Hilton Head Island, Betty married Jack (Dusty) Fowlkes becoming stepmother to his five children: Michael Fowlkes, Melissa Fowlkes-Farrell, Sean Jeung, Tara Fowlkes and Shannon San Paulo. Over the next several years, Betty and Dusty traveled until he retired in 1989. Betty and Dusty proceeded to immerse themselves in the jazz community across the country and overseas as fans, patrons, and campaigners for the sustainability of their most treasured art form. Sadly, Dusty passed in October of 2007. A few years later, Betty made the decision to move to TidePointe where she happily resided for many years. Betty became an avid supporter and member of the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island in September 4th, 2008, where she created a Foundation for clean water and sanitation. As a proud mother to 10 kids, grandmother to 16, great grandmother to 17, and great great grandmother to 1, Betty will be remembered for her focus on family, her loving nature and her graciousness. In lieu of flowers, you may honor her memory by donating to the Junior Jazz Association of Hilton Head (Contact The Jazz Corner for details) or the Rotary Foundation's water and sanitation fund by contacting Sandee Brooks at: 843-290-3054. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

