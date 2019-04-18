Betty Giles Williams Betty Giles Williams, 83, of Daniel Island and former resident of Hilton Head, South Carolina, wife of David Henry Williams, Jr. died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Betty was born June 13, 1935 in New York, New York, the only child of the late Walter Giles and the late Cabell Gannaway Giles. She attended Hollins College and was an antiques dealer. She was an active member of the Junior League and a sustaining member in Charleston. She was also a member of the Daniel Island Country Club and enjoyed playing golf. She is survived by her husband or 64 years, David H. Williams, Jr. of Daniel Island, SC; son, David G. Williams (Beth) of Boulder, CO; two daughters, Susan C. Williams of Strongsville, OH and Sally D. Williams of Ellicott City, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Brent P. Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Giles Williams.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 18, 2019