Betty Jane Bair Betty Jane Bair (Taifer) passed peacefully at home in Hilton Head Island, SC, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Duane Bair Sr. She was born January 19, 1937 in Doylestown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Laura Taifer of Doylestown. Betty Jane was a loving and caring mother to children Diane Marella, Duane Bair Jr. (Ginny), Daphne Bair Critelli and Dean Bair (Debra). She had 8 wonderful grandchildren Lindsay, Lori, Bryan, Duane III, Danielle, Dalton, Deanna and Corey and 8 great grandchildren. Betty Jane grew up in Doylestown, PA and graduated from Doylestown High School. She was a wonderful homemaker and worked part time for Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown for many years. She loved spending time in Long Beach Island, NJ and Hilton Head Island. Services are private at the family's request. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Bair.
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2019