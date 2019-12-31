Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Hushour. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty L. Hushour Betty L. Hushour, 90. Our beautiful wife, Mom, aunt, grandmother, and friend moved on to greener pastures December 23, 2019. Born on June 23,1929, in Golden, Colorado and resided in Sagamore Hills, OH until retiring to Hilton Head, SC in 1990. Betty is survived by her beloved husband Gerald of 72 years. She was predeceased by son Sidney Hushour of Albion, California. Other survivors are daughters: Robynn Knarr of Chardon, OH; Renea Hushour of Hilton Head; granddaughter and husband, Courtney and Todd Lorenz of Middlefield, OH; grandpets Carlisle of Hilton Head; Bella and Flake of Middlefield, OH; also devoted nieces and nephews in California, Ohio, Texas and Maryland. Betty had many interests and talents including an herb growing business, working for Nordonia Hills School District for 28 years, traveling, and spoiling those around her. It was an honor that she shared her glow and laughter with so many- as she was the light in the room and the bearer of all things courage. She took in all strays, four-legged and two legged. She taught us that adventure is essential, that kindness is to flow freely, and that love winsWhen you see and hear the most beautiful red cardinal in the world, that is her. Our family wishes to express deep gratitude and love to Dr Gary Thomas, Kathy Reid, APN-BC and ALL the staff at SC Cancer Specialists of Hilton Head. If you wish, donations would be appreciated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the Bargain Box of Hilton Head in Betty's name. Interment in Northfield, OH.

