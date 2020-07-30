Betty Minor Bennett Betty Minor Bennett, 82, widow of John R. "Rudy" Bennett, of Bluffton, SC, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Canterfield of Bluffton. Mrs. Bennett was born on February 18, 1938 in Fairfield, AL. She is the daughter of the late James Minor and Violet Allen Minor. Betty spent most of her life in Knoxville Tennessee where she enjoyed shopping, travel and spending time with her grand and great-grand children and Shag dancing with her beloved Rudy. As the wife of an Alabama alumnus and Mother of two children alumni of Tennessee, she split her fandom 60/40 except the third Saturday in October. She was a long-time member of the Knoxville Smoky Mountain Shaggers and attended Central Baptist Church Bearden in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by one week by her husband of 64 years. She is survived by son John Reed Bennett (Kim), daughters Leigh Ann Bennett and Sheri O'Brien (Tommy); grandchildren Lindsay Brandenburg (Ryan), John Reed Bennett, Jr, and Stefanie Matthews (Aaron); great grandchildren Marley and Waylon Brandenburg, Bennett and Dallas Matthews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



