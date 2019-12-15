Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Stewart Quinn. View Sign Service Information Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services 4671 S Main St Acworth , GA 30101 (678)-574-3016 Graveside service 1:00 PM Westview Cemetery Atlanta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Stewart Quinn 7/5/31~ 12/9/19 Betty Stewart Quinn, a longtime resident of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died on December 9th, 2019. Born on July 5, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia, Betty attended Georgia State College for Women, where she graduated in 1954. Betty started her career as a teacher at her High School alma mater, Decatur High School, where she taught Home Economics. After marriage to Walter Andrew Quinn, Jr., Betty raised their four sons- John, Jeffrey, Brian and Bruce. In the mid-1970's Betty returned to work for the Frog Pond, a children's apparel company based in Atlanta. Betty was also an avid dollhouse collector and miniaturist, attending national miniature conventions and gatherings with her close friends for many years. Betty and Walter first came to Hilton Head in 1959 and built a vacation home in Sea Pines in 1961. They were retail pioneers opening Wingfield's and Wingfield's Back Porch at the William Hilton Inn Plaza in 1964. Betty and Walter permanently moved from Atlanta to Hilton Head in 1979 and opened a second Wingfield's at Sea Pines Center. Upon the closing of Wingfield's, Betty worked at Forsythe Jewelers until her retirement. In 2000 Betty and Walter moved to Bluffton, South Carolina where they lived until Walter's passing in 2014. Betty then returned to Atlanta, living at Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs until her passing. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter Andrew Quinn Jr, her mother and father, Mary (Hemperley) Stewart and Charles E. Stewart, Jr. and her brother Charles E. Stewart III. Additionally, Betty is survived by their four sons, spouses and children: John Thomas and Barbara Quinn of Maplewood, New Jersey, Jeffrey Stewart and Paige Quinn of Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, Brian Andrew and Pam Quinn of Greensboro, Georgia and Bruce Edward and Kelly Quinn of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Her eight grandchildren also survived Betty: Andy, Ryan, Katie, Stewart, Madison, Davis, Genevieve and Fisher Quinn and one great granddaughter, Lucy. All the grandchildren referred to her as "Betty", and she loved to keep track of all of their happenings. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Memory Matters, P.O. Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. Condolences can be left for the family at

Betty Stewart Quinn 7/5/31~ 12/9/19 Betty Stewart Quinn, a longtime resident of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died on December 9th, 2019. Born on July 5, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia, Betty attended Georgia State College for Women, where she graduated in 1954. Betty started her career as a teacher at her High School alma mater, Decatur High School, where she taught Home Economics. After marriage to Walter Andrew Quinn, Jr., Betty raised their four sons- John, Jeffrey, Brian and Bruce. In the mid-1970's Betty returned to work for the Frog Pond, a children's apparel company based in Atlanta. Betty was also an avid dollhouse collector and miniaturist, attending national miniature conventions and gatherings with her close friends for many years. Betty and Walter first came to Hilton Head in 1959 and built a vacation home in Sea Pines in 1961. They were retail pioneers opening Wingfield's and Wingfield's Back Porch at the William Hilton Inn Plaza in 1964. Betty and Walter permanently moved from Atlanta to Hilton Head in 1979 and opened a second Wingfield's at Sea Pines Center. Upon the closing of Wingfield's, Betty worked at Forsythe Jewelers until her retirement. In 2000 Betty and Walter moved to Bluffton, South Carolina where they lived until Walter's passing in 2014. Betty then returned to Atlanta, living at Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs until her passing. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter Andrew Quinn Jr, her mother and father, Mary (Hemperley) Stewart and Charles E. Stewart, Jr. and her brother Charles E. Stewart III. Additionally, Betty is survived by their four sons, spouses and children: John Thomas and Barbara Quinn of Maplewood, New Jersey, Jeffrey Stewart and Paige Quinn of Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, Brian Andrew and Pam Quinn of Greensboro, Georgia and Bruce Edward and Kelly Quinn of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Her eight grandchildren also survived Betty: Andy, Ryan, Katie, Stewart, Madison, Davis, Genevieve and Fisher Quinn and one great granddaughter, Lucy. All the grandchildren referred to her as "Betty", and she loved to keep track of all of their happenings. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Memory Matters, P.O. Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close