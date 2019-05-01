Bill A. Budarz Bill A. Budarz, age 77, of Bluffton died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Mr. Budarz was born on April 26, 1941 in Newington, CT, the son of the late William and Ann Budarz. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably during the Vietnam War. Following his military tenure he began his formal education at Cambridge College in Massachusetts, earning a degree in business and later earned his graduate degree in education from Quinnipiac University. Mr. Budarz began his career as an interpretive ranger in Boston working for the National Park and Recreation Service and ultimatelyretired as a Contract Administrator in Burlington, VT. Bill was a former member of the Order of Elks and while living in Bluffton was a member of the Sun City Veterans Association, the Lowcountry Civil War Roundtable, and the New England Club. He also enjoyed history, reading, and woodworking. Mr. Budarz is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marcia Budarz; stepdaughter, Wendy Faulkner; sister, Pat Krause; grandchildren, Jacob and Simon Russell; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Muffin. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2019