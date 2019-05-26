Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Barraclough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Barraclough Bill Barraclough, of Hilton Head Island, died peacefully on April 22, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. Bill retired to Hilton Head Island in 1994 following his 26 year career in the Foreign Service and subsequent five years as CEO of the People to People International exchange programs based In Kansas City. Early in his Foreign Service career Bill was stationed in Brussels and Lusaka, Zambia. In the 1970's he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy during the Tokyo Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations. In 1979 he was the chief negotiator for the first US - China trade treaty. Following his three-year posting as Economic Minister to Japan, Bill served as Deputy Chief of Mission to the EU in Brussels followed by three years as Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris. After retirement, Bill's international focus continued as the Director and President of the Foreign Affairs Seminar and remained active through its transition into the World Affairs Councils of America. Bill, along with his wife Beryl, were active members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry. Bill is survived by his son Keith Barraclough, daughter Jennifer Reyes, granddaughter Kayla Kessler and great granddaughter Hayden. A memorial service will be held at the UU Congregation of the Lowcountry on June 1, 2019 at 11:00am.

