Billie Jo Puccinni Billie Jo Puccinni, born February 8, 1928 in Huntington WV. passed away on December 6 th 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her infant daughter Theresa Maierhoffer, her parents Alfred and Gladys Jenkins, Sisters Helen, Iona, Avis and brother Quenton. She is survived by husband Thomas Puccini USMC, one sister Elaine Martin of Norfolk VA, daughters Mary Chapman, Joni Dewey, Tricia Maierhoffer, 7 Grand Children and 11 Great Grandchildren. Billie Jo was known for her stories and colorful life. From working the roulette tables for Al Capone in Chicago to modeling in Hollywood California. Retired at the age of 82 as a cosmetologist and salon owner. She also was active in the Amvet's women's auxiliary and served as president. In her last moments we were blessed to hold her hands, she was loved safe and going home. Our mother, friend and protector who loved unconditionally is missed more than can be imagined. Services to be announced. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00pm in Beaufort National Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

