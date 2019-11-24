Billie Joan Hoskins Billie Joan Hoskins died quietly at Sprenger Health Care Bluffton on November 12, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on February 23, 1926, to Foster and Bessie (Hart) Cale. Billie and her husband, John "Sandy" Hoskins (died June 2, 2003) moved to Sun City Hilton Head from Wheeling, West Virginia, in January 1997, where they enjoyed the final years of their 56-year marriage. An antique dealer by trade, Billie had three children, Cathleen Hoskins of Toronto, Canada, Diane Hoskins of Minneapolis, and John Hoskins, of Fowler, Ind.; four grandchildren, Alix, Kyle, Sam and John Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Owen. She was pre-deceased by a younger sister, Pat Stultz. A celebration of Billie's life will be held at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, where she was a founding member, in the new year. Her ashes are laid next to her husband's in the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church on the Island. Billie had a gift for friendship, attested to by many friends, old and new, who provided care and conversation as her physical strength declined. Her extended family, all living far away, are very grateful for the care shown by so many to Billie. Our thanks also to Sprenger Health Care and to the caregivers from BrightStar, especially our angel Marsha Simmons, who enabled Billie to live two extra months in the Sun City house she cherished and had so beautifully decorated. Rain or shine, Billie would look out her sun porch window and declare, "Another beautiful day!" The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Lowcountry Presbyterian Church Lowcountrypres.org or Heifer International https://www.heifer.org/gift-atalog/index.html.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 24, 2019