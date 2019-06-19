Dr. Billy Baker Dr. Billy Baker passed away on June 14, 2019, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his 90th birthday in August on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Norma; his children, Lane Baker (Karen), Lynlee Baker, and Leigh Charlan Hahn; and eight grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Skyler, Alec, Tyler, Aubrey, Brooklyn and Caelyn. Dr. Baker, born August 29, 1929, grew up on his family's farm, served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and earned his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University (LSU). Dr. Baker served on the faculty of LSU and as the cotton specialist for the state of Louisiana, and later worked his entire career at Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco) at various locations throughout the world. From his family's farm outside a small town, to the many wonders of the world, this Louisiana farm boy experienced life to its fullest. To his family, he is their foundation, and a source of great expectations and boundless encouragement. To his many friends, he is a southern gentleman, and a source of endless stories, laughter and goodwill. To his wife and soulmate of 62 years, he is her everything. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Six Oaks Cemetery, 175 Greenwood Dr, Hilton Head Island. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am until 12:00 noon, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton.

