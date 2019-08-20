Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blair Hilliard Hahn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blair Hilliard Hahn Blair Hilliard Hahn passed away at age 47 on August 17, 2019. Blair was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, grew up in Hilton Head Island and recently resided in Savannah, Georgia. Blair was a talented floor craftsman with a charming and charismatic soul, a contagious laugh and handsome smiling eyes. He loved the family business of golf and was a professional caddy at Palmetto Bluff for 5 years He attended Hilton Head High School. He was the proud father of two sons, Aaron Lewis Hahn and Alexander Blair Hahn. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Hahn, Juanita Henson, Frank and Lillian Blair. He is survived by his wife Jeannie Hahn, his mother Theresa Blair Grisham, his father Paul Hilliard Hahn and wife Betsy, his sister Tracy Hahn Simons and two grandchildren Maxwell Louis Hahn and Lillyan Elice Hahn. The family is having private time but plans to have a celebration of life to be announced later. In lieu of flowers please make a donation directly to another struggling warrior fighting cancer that is in need of help.

