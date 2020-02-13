Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blake Hampton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blake Hampton 06/11/1932 - 02/4/2020 (87 years old) Blake has gone on to his next adventure from his adopted hometown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He was a dad, an illustrator, an outdoor-lover and sporter of an epic handlebar mustache. Born in Poteau, Oklahoma, he was raised in Dallas, graduated from the University of North Texas and went on to be an art director at advertising agencies in New York City. He married Lucille Lantelme of New York and together they raised two daughters in Weston, CT. "Mr. Weston" was involved at Norfield Congregational Church, a volunteer for the ambulance squad and a constable; he designed the town seal and the masthead for the town's first newspaper. He was a fan of Laurel & Hardy, pro-wrestling and good bourbon; a minister of silly walks and the father all his kids' friends wished they had. He taught his girls to bird-watch, cheat at mini golf, enjoy the woods, appreciate history and love art. He could fix almost nothing but was a black-belt at SuperGlue. Blake moved to Hilton Head with his partner, Susan Mason, in 1995and was active at First Presbyterian Church, the Rotary and Lion's Club. He was famous for being the first to volunteer for any given effort and infamous for never being electronically reachable. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Gately and Ivan Wade and his brother Ivan Dan. Survived by his partner Susan Mason, daughters Caroline Manning (Jim) of Dallas, Danielle of Waitsfield, VT and brother James Wadeof Trophy Club, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association or the Hilton Head Island Land Trust.

Blake Hampton 06/11/1932 - 02/4/2020 (87 years old) Blake has gone on to his next adventure from his adopted hometown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He was a dad, an illustrator, an outdoor-lover and sporter of an epic handlebar mustache. Born in Poteau, Oklahoma, he was raised in Dallas, graduated from the University of North Texas and went on to be an art director at advertising agencies in New York City. He married Lucille Lantelme of New York and together they raised two daughters in Weston, CT. "Mr. Weston" was involved at Norfield Congregational Church, a volunteer for the ambulance squad and a constable; he designed the town seal and the masthead for the town's first newspaper. He was a fan of Laurel & Hardy, pro-wrestling and good bourbon; a minister of silly walks and the father all his kids' friends wished they had. He taught his girls to bird-watch, cheat at mini golf, enjoy the woods, appreciate history and love art. He could fix almost nothing but was a black-belt at SuperGlue. Blake moved to Hilton Head with his partner, Susan Mason, in 1995and was active at First Presbyterian Church, the Rotary and Lion's Club. He was famous for being the first to volunteer for any given effort and infamous for never being electronically reachable. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Gately and Ivan Wade and his brother Ivan Dan. Survived by his partner Susan Mason, daughters Caroline Manning (Jim) of Dallas, Danielle of Waitsfield, VT and brother James Wadeof Trophy Club, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association or the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. http://www.hhhumane.org/ or http://www.hhilandtrust.org/ Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close