Service Information Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort 611 Robert Smalls Pkwy Beaufort , SC 29906 (843)-524-7144 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort 611 Robert Smalls Pkwy Beaufort , SC 29906 Funeral service 10:00 AM Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort 611 Robert Smalls Pkwy Beaufort , SC 29906

Blake Mitchell Roach Blake Mitchell Roach, 30, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel at 10 AM with internment at Beaufort Memorial Gardens following. Blake was born on December 14, 1988 in Savannah, GA. He is the son of Susan Deleon Rivas (Leonardo), Andrew Leakey (Sandra) and the late Aaron D. Roach (Beth). Surviving are two brothers Bryan (Dianne) and Brandon (Felitia) Roach; five sisters Jessica and Jennifer Leakey, Kristen Marshall, Kayla and Cheyenne Roach; paternal grandparents, Elise and Al Burnsed, and the late Tedd Roach; maternal grandparents, Ray and Eunice Phillips (Nana & Pop). Seven nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins and friends. Growing up Blake enjoyed baseball, dirt bikes, hunting, and fishing. Blake was well known for his impeccable work ethic. Blake looked up to his Poppa and began working in concrete along side him at the tender age of eleven, running a front end loader. Blake was known by family and friends for his huge heart, kind soul, his infectious smile, his cooking skills, and of course his dancing and questionable singing skills. Blake was known to go above and beyond for any and everyone, always one call away. Blake was so full of life and love. He leaves behind so many people that will miss him greatly. Forever in our hearts, forever in our minds. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.

