Bobbie Callaway Bobbie Callaway, age 75, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020 in Sun City, Bluffton, South Carolina. Bobbie, originally from Akron, Ohio, was an avid golfer and a woman filled with love, generosity, and a strong faith in God. She was an educator and business owner of Serendipity Child Development Center in Massachusetts for 20 years. In 1993, she and her husband Hugh moved to South Carolina, where she continued her passion for teaching at Bluffton Elementary and Hardeeville Elementary schools. During her six-year battle with stage four Lymphoma, she became a published author of a book, You Only Need One, written to support the importance of kidney transplants. Bobbie loved to golf with family and her favorite golfing buddies in the Sun City Women's golf group, the Low Country Women's Golf Association, and the SC Women's Golf Association. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Edwards along with their 7 children: Sharie Bassett (Lou), Stephanie Denning, Elizabeth Borowsky, (Arnie), Kimberly Thomas (John), Brian Edwards Jr. (Nicki), Jason Edwards, Laura Oslin (Danny), and her 23 grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will take place at Low Country Community Church in Bluffton, SC at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in Bobbie's memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation and/or the John Hopkins University Kidney Donation Center.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 25, 2020